Indian Oil Corporation Ltd soars 3.6%, gains for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 83.5, up 3.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.12% in last one year as compared to a 1.73% slide in NIFTY and a 5.69% slide in the Nifty Auto.

The stock is quoting at Rs 83.5, up 3.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 17897.7. The Sensex is at 60105.94, down 0.02%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has gained around 5.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26092.9, down 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 262.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 83.85, up 3.65% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 11.84 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

