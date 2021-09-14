Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 1.01%, rises for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 115.15, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40% in last one year as compared to a 51.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 32.89% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20988.6, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

