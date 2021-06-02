Indian Overseas Bank allots 246.54 cr equity shares to Govt. of India

The Board of Indian Overseas Bank at its meeting held on 02 June 2021 has issued and allotted 246,54,23,932 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 16.63 per share (including premium of Rs 6.63 per share) to Govt. of India by way of preferential allotment.

With this allotment, the Govt. of India holding has increased from 95.84% to 96.38%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)