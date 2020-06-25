Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.33% to Rs 77.98 crore

Net loss of Indian Terrain Fashions reported to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.33% to Rs 77.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 118.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 25.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.48% to Rs 369.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 422.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

77.98118.74369.66422.37-16.4310.647.5912.03-16.6511.9311.2945.35-23.1310.42-11.5039.81-18.676.60-10.3425.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)