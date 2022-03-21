Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.94%

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 18.35, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.33% in last one year as compared to a 16.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 25.43% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Overseas Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.35, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 17155.9. The Sensex is at 57381.01, down 0.83%. Indian Overseas Bank has risen around 0.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has risen around 1.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2745.15, down 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

