JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 74.87% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Indian Toners & Developers consolidated net profit rises 52.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.31% to Rs 39.68 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers rose 52.62% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 39.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales39.6831.92 24 OPM %20.4621.55 -PBDT9.097.97 14 PBT8.136.92 17 NP7.574.96 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU