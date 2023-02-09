Indian Toners & Developers consolidated net profit rises 52.62% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.31% to Rs 39.68 croreNet profit of Indian Toners & Developers rose 52.62% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 39.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales39.6831.92 24 OPM %20.4621.55 -PBDT9.097.97 14 PBT8.136.92 17 NP7.574.96 53
