Indices extend gains

Stocks extended gains in morning trade after an initial upmove. At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 147.60 points or 0.37% at 39,861.80. The index was up 48.20 points or 0.4% at 11,971

Domestic stocks drifted higher in early trade on buying demand in index pivotals.

On the macro front, India's economic growth rate slowed to five-year low of 5.8% in January-March 2018-19, due to slackness in agriculture and manufacturing sectors, official data stated. The also revealed that GDP growth during the 2018-19 fiscal stood at 6.8%, lower than 7.2% in the previous financial year. The data was released after market hours on Friday, 31 May 2019.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.35%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.08%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 888 shares rose and 1087 shares fell. A total of 108 shares were unchanged.

(up 4.57%), (up 2.86%), (up 2.73%), (up 1.35%) and (up 1.06%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 1.6%), (down 1.39%), ITC (down 0.68%), (down 0.61%) and (down 0.42%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

rose 0.45%. announced that Unit 1 of 800 MW of (2 x 800 MW) has been declared on commercial operation on 1 June 2019. With this, the commercial capacity of Super Thermal Power Station, and NTPC group has become 800 MW, 46525 MW and 54326 MW respectively. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 June 2019.

fell 1.46% after the company said it revised prices of different grades of and other products, effective from 1 June 2019. announced that the prices of ferro grade, SMGR (Mn30% & Mn25%), fines and of ore have been decreased by about 7.5% on the existing prices prevailing since 1 April 2019. The announcement was made on Sunday, 2 June 2019.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading lower on Monday amid increasing concerns over the state of global trade. A private gauge indicated that activity in China's factories held steady in May. The Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index in May remained unchanged from April at 50.2, and research firm Markit said Monday.

US stocks closed sharply lower Friday, after unexpectedly announced plans to impose tariffs on imports from in an attempt to pressure the country to stem the flow of migrants across the U.S. border.

Meanwhile, reports said may be readying fresh retaliatory moves against the U.S. in that trade dispute, while data showed a contraction in Chinese this month.

Late Thursday, Trump announced that the U.S. would impose a 5% tariff on all goods from until that country stops the flow of illegal immigrants into the country. He said the tariffs will rise to 10% on July 1 if the crisis persists, and by another 5% for every successive month, up to 25% by October 1.

In US economic data, the University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment index reading for May came in at 100 versus an initial 102.4, but remained up from 97.2 in April.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)