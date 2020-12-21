Indices trade almost flat; breadth positive

Equity indices came off the day's low and traded near the flat line in morning trade. The Nifty took support near 13,700 level and bounced back. Negative global stock markets put pressure on domestic indices.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 40.34 or 0.09% at 47,000.01. The Nifty 50 index was up 3.7 points or 0.03% at 13,764.95.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.18% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.27%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1327 shares rose and 1206 shares fell. A total of 118 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 7,67,94,181 with 16,92,722 deaths. India reported 3,03,639 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 145,810 deaths while 96,06,111 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Primary Market:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Antony Waste Handling Cell received bids for 12.09 lakh shares as against 66.66 lakh shares on offer as on 21 December 2020, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data at 10:15 IST.

The issue was subscribed 0.18 times.

The issue opened for subscription today (21 December 2020) and closes on Wednesday (23 December 2020). The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 313-315 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 47 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises of a fresh issue worth Rs 85 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6,824,933 equity shares by existing shareholders. Shares will list on 1 January 2021 on bourses.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Bank index slipped 0.89% to 30,440.45. The index has lost 1.32% in two days.

Bandhan Bank (down 2.01%), ICICI Bank (down 1.81%), IDFC First Bank (down 1.76%), Federal Bank (down 1.73%), Axis Bank (down 1.47%), SBI (down 1.29%) and IndusInd Bank (down 1.24%) were top losers in Bank Nifty.

Stocks in Spotlight:

India Grid Trust rose 0.28%. The company signed securities purchase agreement on 18 December 2020 for acquisition of 100% in FRV Andhra Pradesh Solar Farm-I and FRV India Solar Park II from FRV Solar Holdings XI. The acquisition in line with the IndiGrid investment strategy was struck at an enterprise value of around Rs 660 crore to provide in the trust deed with a focus to ensure stable distribution to unit holders by owning assets with long term contracts.

RPG Life Sciences rose 2.19% to Rs 375.85 after the credit rating agency ICRA upgraded the ratings of the credit facilities of the company worth Rs 100.92 crore. "The rating upgrade factors in the considerable improvement in the operating performance of RPG Life Sciences (RPGLS or the company) on the back of improvement in its sales hygiene and cost rationalisation measures adopted by the company over FY2020 and H1 FY2021," the credit ratings agency said in a statement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)