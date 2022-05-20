Indigo Paints advances after Q4 PAT soars 39% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Indigo Paints rallied 3.25% to Rs 1613.25 after the company's net profit surged 39.1% to Rs 34.58 crore on a 13.41% rise in net sales to Rs 288.38 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax increased by 27.79% to Rs 47.41 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 37.10 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. EBIDTA (excluding other income) in Q4 FY22 was Rs 53.77 crore as against Rs 42.94 crores in Q4 FY21, registering a growth of 25.22%.

On the margins front, EBITDA margin sharply expanded to 18.64% in Q4 FY22 from 16.89% posted in Q4 FY21. Meanwhile, PAT margin improved to 11.89% in Q4 FY22 as against 9.72% recorded in Q4 FY21.

On full year basis, the company recorded 18.63% jump in net profit to Rs 84.04 crore on a 25.2% rise in net sales to Rs 905.97 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company declared a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Indigo Paints offers a wide range of interior & exterior wall paint colours, enamels & wood coatings for homes & offices.

