Magna Eletrocasting standalone net profit declines 29.17% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Magna Eletrocasting standalone net profit declines 85.19% in the March 2020 quarter
Magna Eletrocasting standalone net profit declines 51.32% in the December 2019 quarter
Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 29.86% in the June 2020 quarter
Rane Holdings standalone net profit declines 48.17% in the March 2020 quarter
Amal standalone net profit declines 64.00% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 39.68% to Rs 17.30 croreNet profit of Magna Eletrocasting declined 29.17% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.68% to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.3028.68 -40 OPM %15.0914.54 -PBDT2.914.29 -32 PBT2.132.96 -28 NP1.532.16 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU