Magna Eletrocasting standalone net profit declines 29.17% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.68% to Rs 17.30 crore

Net profit of Magna Eletrocasting declined 29.17% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.68% to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.17.3028.6815.0914.542.914.292.132.961.532.16

