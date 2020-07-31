JUST IN
Magna Eletrocasting standalone net profit declines 29.17% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.68% to Rs 17.30 crore

Net profit of Magna Eletrocasting declined 29.17% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.68% to Rs 17.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.3028.68 -40 OPM %15.0914.54 -PBDT2.914.29 -32 PBT2.132.96 -28 NP1.532.16 -29

