Niyogin Fintech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 39.57% to Rs 7.76 croreNet Loss of Niyogin Fintech reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 39.57% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.765.56 40 OPM %2.32-64.39 -PBDT0.25-2.74 LP PBT-0.59-3.60 84 NP-0.59-3.60 84
