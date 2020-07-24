Pradip Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.60% to Rs 11.29 crore

Net loss of Pradip Overseas reported to Rs 15.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 59.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.60% to Rs 11.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 31.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 17.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.47% to Rs 38.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 96.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

11.2917.5338.0896.3437.38-30.922.708.236.87-3.16-3.844.004.46-5.58-13.49-5.67-15.8259.66-31.0717.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)