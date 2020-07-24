Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit rises 4.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.00% to Rs 34.70 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Sarjan rose 4.69% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.00% to Rs 34.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.57% to Rs 4.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.63% to Rs 119.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

34.7051.03119.24139.676.376.279.5910.29-0.290.925.438.16-0.640.764.597.450.670.644.595.25

