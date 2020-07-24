Tirupati Sarjan standalone net profit rises 4.69% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.00% to Rs 34.70 croreNet profit of Tirupati Sarjan rose 4.69% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.00% to Rs 34.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.57% to Rs 4.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.63% to Rs 119.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales34.7051.03 -32 119.24139.67 -15 OPM %6.376.27 -9.5910.29 - PBDT-0.290.92 PL 5.438.16 -33 PBT-0.640.76 PL 4.597.45 -38 NP0.670.64 5 4.595.25 -13
