Indo Cotspin standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.82% to Rs 1.38 crore

Net profit of Indo Cotspin rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.381.427.2513.380.250.190.140.070.120.04

