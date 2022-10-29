Indo Cotspin standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 2.82% to Rs 1.38 crore

Net profit of Indo Cotspin rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.381.42 -3 OPM %7.2513.38 -PBDT0.250.19 32 PBT0.140.07 100 NP0.120.04 200

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 18:17 IST

