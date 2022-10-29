Sportking India standalone net profit declines 99.99% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 5.37% to Rs 552.14 crore

Net profit of Sportking India declined 99.99% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 552.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 524.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales552.14524.00 5 OPM %8.8629.52 -PBDT46.55158.02 -71 PBT36.28146.88 -75 NP0.01110.17 -100

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 18:17 IST

