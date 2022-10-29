Sportking India standalone net profit declines 99.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.37% to Rs 552.14 crore

Net profit of Sportking India declined 99.99% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 552.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 524.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.552.14524.008.8629.5246.55158.0236.28146.880.01110.17

