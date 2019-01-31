Indo Cotspin standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indo Euro Indchem standalone net profit declines 84.38% in the December 2018 quarter
Indo Thai Securities consolidated net profit declines 99.19% in the December 2018 quarter
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 3.16%, NIFTY Crashes 1.43%
Indo Cotspin reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter
Salona Cotspin standalone net profit rises 218.75% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 2.34% to Rs 3.94 croreNet profit of Indo Cotspin rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.34% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.943.85 2 OPM %5.082.08 -PBDT0.190.13 46 PBT0.060.03 100 NP0.060.04 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU