Indo Cotspin standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 2.34% to Rs 3.94 crore

Net profit of Indo Cotspin rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.34% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.943.85 2 OPM %5.082.08 -PBDT0.190.13 46 PBT0.060.03 100 NP0.060.04 50

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:55 IST

