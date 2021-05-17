Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit rises 628.05% in the March 2021 quarter

-
Sales rise 72.39% to Rs 690.51 croreNet profit of Indo Count Industries rose 628.05% to Rs 57.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020. Sales rose 72.39% to Rs 690.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 400.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020.
For the full year,net profit rose 239.70% to Rs 250.63 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 73.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2020. Sales rose 21.11% to Rs 2519.19 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 2080.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2020.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2021Mar. 2020% Var.Mar. 2021Mar. 2020% Var.Sales690.51400.56 72 2519.192080.13 21 OPM %15.358.83 -16.4511.43 - PBDT95.0527.06 251 386.43198.60 95 PBT84.5816.00 429 343.28155.14 121 NP57.887.95 628 250.6373.78 240
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
