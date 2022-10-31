Indo Count Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Infibeam Avenues Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd and Supreme Petrochem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 October 2022.

Indo Count Industries Ltd surged 12.05% to Rs 146.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd soared 10.02% to Rs 19.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd spiked 6.73% to Rs 1049.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 94180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58792 shares in the past one month.

Indoco Remedies Ltd spurt 5.72% to Rs 359.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7987 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3449 shares in the past one month.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd exploded 5.65% to Rs 730. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 20907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6776 shares in the past one month.

