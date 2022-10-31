Volumes soar at Intellect Design Arena Ltd counter

Intellect Design Arena Ltd recorded volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13707 shares

V I P Industries Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 October 2022.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd recorded volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 9.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13707 shares. The stock lost 11.15% to Rs.444.90. Volumes stood at 9374 shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd registered volume of 42028 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13084 shares. The stock rose 3.72% to Rs.731.10. Volumes stood at 6946 shares in the last session.

IFB Industries Ltd registered volume of 4324 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1491 shares. The stock rose 2.45% to Rs.971.30. Volumes stood at 3734 shares in the last session.

Bandhan Bank Ltd clocked volume of 7.48 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.58 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.84% to Rs.241.75. Volumes stood at 3.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd saw volume of 7616 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2710 shares. The stock dropped 9.36% to Rs.5,748.00. Volumes stood at 3213 shares in the last session.

