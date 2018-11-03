Gokak Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.51 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ador Fontech standalone net profit rises 16.30% in the September 2018 quarter
Refnol Resins & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Kome-on Communication reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Tips Industries standalone net profit declines 81.42% in the September 2018 quarter
Inditrade Capital standalone net profit declines 95.71% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 50.56 croreNet Loss of Gokak Textiles reported to Rs 7.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 8.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 50.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 44.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales50.5644.53 14 OPM %-10.82-9.16 -PBDT-5.94-7.26 18 PBT-7.51-8.80 15 NP-7.51-8.88 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU