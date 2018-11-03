Arrow Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Flora Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Ventura Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Arrow Greentech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the June 2018 quarter
TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 9.48 croreNet Loss of Arrow Textiles reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales9.488.39 13 OPM %6.545.96 -PBDT0.760.74 3 PBT-0.20-0.37 46 NP-0.19-0.28 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU