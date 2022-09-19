Indo National Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mcleod Russel India Ltd, Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd, Hercules Hoists Ltd and Deep Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 September 2022.

Indo National Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 409.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 26874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1019 shares in the past one month.

Mcleod Russel India Ltd surged 19.93% to Rs 34. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 92770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd soared 18.44% to Rs 25.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15332 shares in the past one month.

Hercules Hoists Ltd added 16.22% to Rs 210.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63630 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20503 shares in the past one month.

Deep Industries Ltd rose 16.10% to Rs 287. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 70926 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9089 shares in the past one month.

