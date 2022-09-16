Mcleod Russel India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd, Signet Industries Ltd, Oriental Trimex Ltd and TRF Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2022.

Mcleod Russel India Ltd surged 19.87% to Rs 28.35 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90039 shares in the past one month.

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd spiked 13.21% to Rs 66. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45608 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10484 shares in the past one month.

Signet Industries Ltd soared 12.09% to Rs 47.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11193 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Trimex Ltd rose 10.96% to Rs 12.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66674 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29572 shares in the past one month.

TRF Ltd advanced 9.99% to Rs 294.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15661 shares in the past one month.

