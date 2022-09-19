Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 September 2022.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd soared 11.29% to Rs 273 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73419 shares in the past one month.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd surged 9.94% to Rs 1629.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35695 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10378 shares in the past one month.

Escorts Kubota Ltd spiked 7.90% to Rs 2082.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27263 shares in the past one month.

Ambuja Cements Ltd gained 7.89% to Rs 557.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd exploded 7.31% to Rs 432.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33962 shares in the past one month.

