Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit declines 40.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Indo Tech Transformers declined 40.92% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 83.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 81.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.83.6281.816.099.584.817.653.846.503.846.50

