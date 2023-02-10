JUST IN
Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit declines 40.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.21% to Rs 83.62 crore

Net profit of Indo Tech Transformers declined 40.92% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 83.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 81.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales83.6281.81 2 OPM %6.099.58 -PBDT4.817.65 -37 PBT3.846.50 -41 NP3.846.50 -41

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:36 IST

