Volumes soar at Route Mobile Ltd counter

Medplus Health Services Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 January 2023.

Route Mobile Ltd recorded volume of 45.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.59% to Rs.1,228.90. Volumes stood at 9.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Medplus Health Services Ltd notched up volume of 3.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30886 shares. The stock slipped 0.41% to Rs.628.75. Volumes stood at 15091 shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 79.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.40% to Rs.231.15. Volumes stood at 7.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 12.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.99% to Rs.866.50. Volumes stood at 3.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd notched up volume of 5.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85354 shares. The stock slipped 9.19% to Rs.367.55. Volumes stood at 4.55 lakh shares in the last session.

