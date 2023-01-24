Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 43.13 points or 1.27% at 3343.44 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.45%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.96%),DLF Ltd (down 1.43%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.22%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 0.93%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.92%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.58%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.3%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.3%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 24.31 or 0.04% at 60917.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 21.4 points or 0.12% at 18097.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 78.64 points or 0.28% at 28465.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.66 points or 0.37% at 8906.54.

On BSE,1471 shares were trading in green, 1960 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

