Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 21.46 points or 1.28% at 1653.25 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 4.12%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 4.04%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 3.5%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 2.46%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.4%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.98%), HFCL Ltd (down 0.98%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.9%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.89%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.78%).

On the other hand, Route Mobile Ltd (up 8.46%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 1.04%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.55%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 24.31 or 0.04% at 60917.36.

The Nifty 50 index was down 21.4 points or 0.12% at 18097.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 78.64 points or 0.28% at 28465.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.66 points or 0.37% at 8906.54.

On BSE,1471 shares were trading in green, 1960 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

