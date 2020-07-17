JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IFB Industries reports fire accident at a third party warehouse in Delhi
Business Standard

Indokem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.06% to Rs 21.77 crore

Net profit of Indokem reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.06% to Rs 21.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 89.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.7720.92 4 89.6179.40 13 OPM %4.32-1.20 -2.23-0.42 - PBDT1.14-0.49 LP 1.63-0.16 LP PBT0.86-0.72 LP 0.51-1.16 LP NP0.86-0.72 LP 0.51-1.16 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 07:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU