Volumes spurt at Pfizer Ltd counter

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 January 2021.

Pfizer Ltd notched up volume of 25610 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7518 shares. The stock rose 3.54% to Rs.5,288.55. Volumes stood at 1948 shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 17383 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7794 shares. The stock increased 2.73% to Rs.938.35. Volumes stood at 2250 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 2.13 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.87% to Rs.76.60. Volumes stood at 67791 shares in the last session.

Apollo Tyres Ltd notched up volume of 8.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.71 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.20% to Rs.177.70. Volumes stood at 4.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd saw volume of 1162 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 674 shares. The stock increased 3.56% to Rs.1,802.75. Volumes stood at 158 shares in the last session.

