TajGVK Hotels & Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 95.50% to Rs 3.25 croreNet loss of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts reported to Rs 21.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 95.50% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 72.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.2572.18 -95 OPM %-429.2325.45 -PBDT-18.4812.57 PL PBT-22.788.38 PL NP-21.185.90 PL
