TajGVK Hotels & Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Net loss of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts reported to Rs 21.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 95.50% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 72.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.2572.18-429.2325.45-18.4812.57-22.788.38-21.185.90

