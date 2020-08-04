JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 18.18% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 95.50% to Rs 3.25 crore

Net loss of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts reported to Rs 21.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 95.50% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 72.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.2572.18 -95 OPM %-429.2325.45 -PBDT-18.4812.57 PL PBT-22.788.38 PL NP-21.185.90 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 14:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU