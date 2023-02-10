Indra Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.00% to Rs 1.04 crore

Indra Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.041.0026.9224.000.280.220.120.0400.04

