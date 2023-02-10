JUST IN
Indra Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.00% to Rs 1.04 crore

Indra Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.041.00 4 OPM %26.9224.00 -PBDT0.280.22 27 PBT0.120.04 200 NP00.04 -100

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:38 IST

