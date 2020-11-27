Utilties shares edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 31.36 points or 1.88% at 1702.74 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 11.39%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 9.41%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 8.62%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.77%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.06%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.86%), PTC India Ltd (up 1.47%), GE T&D India Ltd (up 1.46%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.21%).

On the other hand, Reliance Power Ltd (down 2.18%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.95%), and Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 1.82%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 127.98 or 0.29% at 44131.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.75 points or 0.13% at 12970.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 136.74 points or 0.83% at 16616.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.72 points or 1% at 5615.17.

On BSE,1281 shares were trading in green, 672 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)