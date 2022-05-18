Indraprastha Gas Q4 FY22 PAT jumps 9% to Rs 362 cr

On a standalone basis, Indraprastha Gas (IGL)'s net profit rose 9.24% to Rs 361.60 crore on a 54.9% surge in net sales to Rs 2,649.77 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Standalone EBITDA rose 2% to Rs 500 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 492 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 21% in Q4 FY22 as against 32% in Q4 FY21. Profit before tax rose 13.1% year on year to Rs 497.70 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022. On a segmental revenue basis, CNG sales (net of excise duty) surged 56% to Rs 1,936 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to Rs 1,245 crore in Q4 FY21. PNG sales soared 54% year on year to Rs 702 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

Total volumes grew 14% to 697 million standard cubic meter (million SCM) in Q4 FY22 as against 614 million SCM in Q4 FY21. In terms of million metric standard cubic meter per day (MMSCMD), total volumes also jumped 14% to 7.75 MMSCMD in Q4 FY22 from 6.82 MMSCMD in Q4 FY21.

On full year basis, the gas supplier company reported a 30.7% rise in the net profit to Rs 1,314.95 crore on a 56% jump in the net sales to Rs 8,484.73 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Indraprastha Gas is a natural gas distribution company. It supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel. As on 31 March 2022, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) held 7.46% stake in the company.

Shares of Indraprastha Gas (IGL) closed 0.60% higher at Rs 388.70 on the BSE.

