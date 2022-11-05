Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 108.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.10% to Rs 284.37 croreNet profit of Indraprastha Medical Corporation rose 108.03% to Rs 25.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.10% to Rs 284.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 232.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales284.37232.89 22 OPM %15.3310.89 -PBDT43.6024.96 75 PBT33.7516.24 108 NP25.1312.08 108
