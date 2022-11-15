Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit rises 405.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 183.16% to Rs 42.05 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech rose 405.77% to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 183.16% to Rs 42.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.42.0514.8512.3711.046.011.155.261.045.261.04

