Bank of Maharashtra spurts as Q2 PAT soars 103% YoY to Rs 535 cr
IEL standalone net profit rises 4366.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1025.71% to Rs 3.94 crore

Net profit of IEL rose 4366.67% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1025.71% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.940.35 1026 OPM %34.52-20.00 -PBDT1.360.05 2620 PBT1.340.03 4367 NP1.340.03 4367

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 15:25 IST

