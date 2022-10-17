IEL standalone net profit rises 4366.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1025.71% to Rs 3.94 crore

Net profit of IEL rose 4366.67% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1025.71% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.940.3534.52-20.001.360.051.340.031.340.03

