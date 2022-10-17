Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit declines 40.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.45% to Rs 813.15 crore

Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery declined 40.28% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.45% to Rs 813.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 704.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.813.15704.313.916.1823.9837.2721.3935.7115.9526.71

