Bank of Maharashtra spurts as Q2 PAT soars 103% YoY to Rs 535 cr
Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit declines 40.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.45% to Rs 813.15 crore

Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery declined 40.28% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.45% to Rs 813.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 704.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales813.15704.31 15 OPM %3.916.18 -PBDT23.9837.27 -36 PBT21.3935.71 -40 NP15.9526.71 -40

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 15:25 IST

