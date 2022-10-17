Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit declines 40.28% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit declines 41.96% in the March 2022 quarter
Thangamayil Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.98 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Sirius Jewels launch 100 per cent cashback offer on diamond, gold jewellery on Akshaya Tritya
Garnet Lanee brings range of diamonds jewellery at affordable prices
Tata CLiQ Luxury forays into fine jewellery with the launch of De Beers Forevermark
-
Sales rise 15.45% to Rs 813.15 croreNet profit of Thangamayil Jewellery declined 40.28% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.45% to Rs 813.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 704.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales813.15704.31 15 OPM %3.916.18 -PBDT23.9837.27 -36 PBT21.3935.71 -40 NP15.9526.71 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU