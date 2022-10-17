Oriental Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 69.66% to Rs 88.80 croreNet profit of Oriental Hotels reported to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.66% to Rs 88.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales88.8052.34 70 OPM %26.278.75 -PBDT21.07-0.39 LP PBT15.57-6.82 LP NP8.05-7.50 LP
