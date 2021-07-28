Bajaj Healthcare gains on stock split proposal

Bajaj Healthcare rose 3.15% to Rs 923.90 after the company said that its board will meet on Friday, 13 August 2021, to consider and approve sub-division/ stock split of equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday.

Bajaj Healthcare is a leading manufacturer of APIs, intermediates and formulations. It specializes in manufacturing of of amino acids, intermediates, API, formulations & nutraceuticals.

The company's net profit surged 69.43% to Rs 21.28 crore on a 11.54% increase in net sales to Rs 132.18 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

