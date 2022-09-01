Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 24.21 points or 1.41% at 1744.81 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 12.82%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.52%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.21%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.18%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.81%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.7%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.68%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.48%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.34%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.63%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.4%), and Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.18%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 410.18 or 0.69% at 59126.89.

The Nifty 50 index was down 129.6 points or 0.73% at 17629.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 143.25 points or 0.5% at 28794.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.08 points or 0.4% at 8984.7.

On BSE,1919 shares were trading in green, 999 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

