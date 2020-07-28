IndusInd Bank consolidated net profit declines 64.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.88% to Rs 7161.73 crore

Net profit of IndusInd Bank declined 64.37% to Rs 510.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1432.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 2.88% to Rs 7161.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6961.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.7161.736961.3741.9066.29668.862160.34668.862160.34510.391432.54

