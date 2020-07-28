JUST IN
Yes Bank consolidated net profit declines 64.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 29.78% to Rs 5486.01 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank declined 64.37% to Rs 34.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 95.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 29.78% to Rs 5486.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7812.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income5486.017812.95 -30 OPM %54.4956.26 -PBDT48.84153.90 -68 PBT48.84153.90 -68 NP34.0595.56 -64

