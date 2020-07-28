Yes Bank consolidated net profit declines 64.37% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 29.78% to Rs 5486.01 crore

Net profit of Yes Bank declined 64.37% to Rs 34.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 95.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 29.78% to Rs 5486.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7812.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5486.017812.9554.4956.2648.84153.9048.84153.9034.0595.56

