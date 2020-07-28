Oriental Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 93.54% to Rs 4.30 croreNet Loss of Oriental Hotels reported to Rs 31.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 93.54% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 66.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.3066.55 -94 OPM %-567.916.73 -PBDT-26.230.24 PL PBT-33.00-6.65 -396 NP-31.29-7.55 -314
