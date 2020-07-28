Sanco Industries standalone net profit rises 117.95% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 95.23% to Rs 1.57 croreNet profit of Sanco Industries rose 117.95% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 95.23% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 68.82% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 68.02% to Rs 35.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.5732.94 -95 35.77111.85 -68 OPM %-30.576.65 -2.997.57 - PBDT0.970.62 56 0.792.02 -61 PBT0.850.46 85 0.291.36 -79 NP0.850.39 118 0.290.93 -69
