Sanco Industries standalone net profit rises 117.95% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 95.23% to Rs 1.57 crore

Net profit of Sanco Industries rose 117.95% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 95.23% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.82% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 68.02% to Rs 35.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1.5732.9435.77111.85-30.576.652.997.570.970.620.792.020.850.460.291.360.850.390.290.93

