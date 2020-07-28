Welspun Corp consolidated net profit declines 56.06% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.58% to Rs 2014.23 croreNet profit of Welspun Corp declined 56.06% to Rs 51.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 118.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.58% to Rs 2014.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2002.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2014.232002.65 1 OPM %8.679.60 -PBDT185.59211.48 -12 PBT132.16157.00 -16 NP51.89118.10 -56
