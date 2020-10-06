IndusInd Bank gains after net advances rises 2% YoY in 2nd quarter

IndusInd Bank rose 1.60% to Rs 611.35 after the private sector lender registered a 10% increase in its deposits and a 2% rise in its net advances as on 30 September 2020 compared to the same period last year.In provisional data for the second quarter of the fiscal reported to the stock exchanges, the bank said its deposits grew by 10% to Rs 2.28 lakh crore as against Rs 2.07 lakh crore as on 30 September 2019. Its deposits stood at Rs 2.11 lakh crore as on 30 June 2020.
Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 75,610 crore as of 30 September 2020 as against Rs 67,318 crore as of 30 June 2020, the bank said.
Net advances grew 2% to Rs 2 lakh crore as on 30 September 2019 compared with Rs 1.97 lakh crore a year ago and Rs 1.98 lakh crore as on 30 June 2020.
CASA ratio was at 40.4% at the end of the second quarter this fiscal compared to 41.4% as on 30 September 2019 and 40.1% as on 30 June 2020.
The scrip has rallied 159.48% from its 52-week low of Rs 235.60 hit on 24 March 2020.
The private lender's standalone net profit slumped 67.84% to Rs 460.64 crore on 0.65% rise in total income to Rs 8,680.92 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
IndusInd Bank caters to the needs of both consumer and corporate customers. As of 31 March 2020, the bank's distribution network included 1,911 branches/banking outlets and 2,760 onsite & offsite ATMs across 751 geographic locations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU