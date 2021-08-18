IndusInd Bank Ltd extends losing streak

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 994.6, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 90.48% in last one year as compared to a 45.45% rally in NIFTY and a 60.55% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 994.6, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 16593.7. The Sensex is at 55754.57, down 0.07%.IndusInd Bank Ltd has eased around 2.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35867.45, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 995.1, down 0.71% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

