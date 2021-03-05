IndusInd Bank Ltd Slides 2.95%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Drops 1.48%

IndusInd Bank Ltd has added 0.98% over last one month compared to 0.85% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.49% rise in the SENSEX

IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 2.95% today to trade at Rs 1059.85. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 1.48% to quote at 39642.79. The index is up 0.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 2.14% and State Bank of India lost 2.1% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 19.64 % over last one year compared to the 31.27% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

IndusInd Bank Ltd has added 0.98% over last one month compared to 0.85% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 0.49% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 82292 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.02 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1119.2 on 25 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 235.6 on 24 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)