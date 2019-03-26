Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Country Condos Ltd, Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd, Ltd and Poddar Housing & Development Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 March 2019.

Country Condos Ltd, Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd, Ltd and Poddar Housing & Development Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 March 2019.

lost 10.30% to Rs 134.5 at 14:34 IST.The was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 301 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 8.47% to Rs 2.16. The was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39456 shares in the past one month.

crashed 7.92% to Rs 37.8. The was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2015 shares in the past one month.

Ltd pared 7.89% to Rs 8.06. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23074 shares in the past one month.

Poddar Housing & Development Ltd dropped 7.19% to Rs 464. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1359 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)